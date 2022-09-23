'I run a sex store for women over 50. Here are the 5 things I want you to know.'

Orgasms are beautiful, and Susan Jarvis – the owner of The Spicy Boudoir – wants women to have more of them. Specifically, women over 50.

Not just more orgasms either, but better ones too. That desire sprouted shortly after her divorce at 43, around seven years ago. Her sex life had dwindled with her partner and so had their love for one another. Jarvis was looking for something different, something distracting, something empowering.

So, she decided to open a sex shop.

Pssst! Only Mamamia subscribers can watch this video. Sex before skincare: Leigh and Karen's tips. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The idea sprouted in the form of a now-defunct party planning business going up for sale – except there was a problem. It wasn't what she wanted to do.