SEX DIARIES: ‘We had sex on every surface in my sharehouse. My housemates have no idea.’

“Guess what?” I smiled at my boyfriend with a wicked grin.

“We’ll have the apartment to ourselves on Saturday night.”

The prospect of being housemate-less lit me up like a kid at Christmas.

After months of dating and quietly awkward sex with Chris, I couldn’t wait for the chance to really let go.

We were still at that beginning stage of our relationship, where our bodies and sexual tastes were new to each other, if not undiscovered.

We fumbled in the dark, making questionable moves, always listening out for a moan or a groan to know if we were heading in literally the right direction.

There were bumped heads and hushed whispers while one of us held onto the headboard to stop it slamming into the bedroom wall.

The very idea of not having to hold back – noises and all – aroused me more than ever.

By the time the weekend rolled around, I was pulsating with excitement.

But before that, we had to get through a barbeque at his brother’s.

It was the first time I’d met any of Chris’ family, and I was on my most charming behaviour.

Even though all I wanted was to go home and fuck.

The evening dragged on as I shot Chris suggestive glances across the party, and took any chance I could to rub myself up against him.

I could tell he was just as ready to leave, especially when I whispered this in his ear.

“How about we take a bath when we get back?”

Within half an hour, we were walking through my front door.

A further 10 minutes, and the scene was all set.

Candlelight flickered across the tiles and bounced off the bubbles as hot water filed the tub and the scent of lavender floated through the air.

Gingerly dipping one toe in, I dropped my robe and descended into the bath.

Watching me sink beneath the water, Chris’ eyes lit up with lust.

By the time he dropped his briefs and joined me, I could see he was already hard.

I got between his legs, and we faced each other across the steam.

With a naughty smile, he slowly slipped his hand up my ankle and didn’t stop until his fingers were inside me.

Laying back against the porcelain, flames danced either side of head as I revelled in the underwater sensation.