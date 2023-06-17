With her head of curls and a voice that you’ll forever hear whenever you read the words “I couldn’t help but wonder”, Sarah Jessica Parker is THE definition of Carrie Bradshaw.

Except she almost wasn’t.

Because in a world that I don’t even want to imagine, her on-screen gal pals almost took the starring role in Sex and the City.

THE HORROR.

But it’s true. In a new episode of the podcast And Just Like That…The Writers Room, both Kristin Davis AND Cynthia Nixon confirmed that yes, they were nearly in the running for the leading lady.

All because, and this is what Kristin was told, SJP “may not do it”.

CAN YOU EVEN IMAGINE?! Nope, absolutely not. It’s an alternate universe I can't fathom.

And fortunately, the girls were on the same page.

Kristin said she was asked to read for Carrie — who was described as having “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker” — but said no.

“I was like, ‘That is adorable but I can’t play that part!’”, she said. “Like, ‘Whatcha thinking?’”

And luckily for us all, she thought the role of sweet and innocent Charlotte York was a much better fit, even if the character was a bit lacklustre.

“I was like, ‘Darren (Star, series creator), I can’t play Carrie,” Kristin explained. “I can’t even read for Carrie. I am this other girl, who's like underwritten, but I understand her. Okay? So I need to be her.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, okay’.”

Next up was Cynthia Nixon, who is ICONIC as red-headed Miranda Hobbes, who went for the lead role.

“I auditioned,” she said on the podcast. “And they were like, ‘Yeah, not so much.’”