'He had a serious girlfriend the whole time.' All the Selling the OC gossip in one place.

Maybe you watch Netflix's Selling the OC, a spin-off of its blockbuster reality show Selling Sunset, for the fancy houses.

Or maybe you watch it for the drama.

If it's the latter you're into (which is, I think, all of us), you're in luck. Because season two of the show dropped on Netflix on September 8, and after we emerged from the Oppenheim Group's heavily perfumed Orange County office, we discovered a WHOLE HEAP of gossip.

Are Jarvis and Rose still friends?

The simple answer is 'no'. The even juicier answer is 'were they even friends to begin with?'

In interviews with Entertainment Tonight, Rose said their portrayal as besties in season one was accurate, while Jarvis said "there was a lot of misleading information".

Confusing! Either way, they're DEFINITELY not pals now.

"There's a lot that happened off camera," Rose said. "Season two, her and I just didn't mesh well, you know? And she obviously has strong opinions of me and those are her opinions."

"It was weird for me to watch, and very hard for me to watch her talk so much s**t. Like, such a hater."

Image: Netflix.