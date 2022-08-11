The "Wren Effect": Why parents are suddenly deleting all photos of their kids.

Wren Eleanor is a three-year-old girl who likes to play with her dolls, enjoy treats, and take day trips with her mum. Wren is also a social media child 'star' with over 17 million followers on her TikTok account.

Single mum Jacquelyn Paul started the account as a way of scrapbooking Wren's childhood, but in recent weeks, she has come under fire for exploiting her child and possibly putting her at risk.

Online sleuths and members of Wren Eleanor's TikTok community noticed some disturbing behaviour and concerning trends on the account that sounded alarm bells.

"This video of Wren in a crop top has been saved 45,000 times," one TikTok sleuth pointed out.

"Wren eating a corn dog at a country fair has been saved 375,000 times."

More TikTok detectives noticed disgusting comments about Wren from men asking if she 'was single' and writing that she was 'a hottie'.

Wren's mum, Jacquelyn, has publically defended her choice to post content about her daughter, sharing a statement on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

In the statement, she said that the safety of her daughter is her number one priority and that as a single mum; the account has allowed her to provide for her daughter and her future. Jacquelyn added that she makes the videos for fun for a couple of hours each week and that after collaborating with law enforcement agencies (including the FBI), she has been advised Wren's likeness does not appear on any inappropriate websites.

Jacquelyn says that she understands there are people with twisted minds who prey on children, but never did she think that a toddler eating her first corn dog at the county fair would be interpreted as sexualised behaviour.

She also said that people have to honour their own decisions, but she did not want others to "mum shame" her because of different parenting styles. She said she is looking forward to making more videos with her daughter.