'It's about who you think it's about.' Why everyone's talking about Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth.

Charlie Puth’s words are coming back to haunt him.

The 31-year-old singer is currently going viral for his short-lived friendship with Selena Gomez, and more specifically, their alleged fling.

While Gomez has only just buried the hatchet with Hailey Bieber, Puth inserted himself into the narrative this week, by posting and then quickly deleting a now-viral tweet.

Watch a short clip of Charlie Puth explaining his song 'Attention'. Post continues after video.



Video via Genius.

In the tweet, Puth wrote how his song 'Attention' is "about who you think it’s about".

Despite deleting it soon after, the tweet went viral in a matter of minutes.

In 2017, Puth wrote the song 'Attention' about an ex-flame who got into a relationship with him for external validation.

"You just want attention, you don't want my heart. Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new," the song lyrics read.

According to fans, observers and even perhaps Puth himself, the song is about Selena Gomez.

Gomez and Puth became friends after they recorded 'We Don’t Talk Anymore' in 2015.

Rumours began circulating about the pair after they performed the song together later that year and displayed undeniable chemistry on stage.

Gomez clarified they were "just friends" but when Puth later performed the song on his own in 2016, he yelled, "F**k you Justin Bieber".

At the time, the Only Murders in the Building actor and Bieber were on a break.

Following his recent tweet, a 2017 interview with Genius has resurfaced, where Puth goes into more details about the song and the woman it's about.

"We would be talking in the hotel, she’d be like, 'You wanna sleep over?'" he recalled.

"I’d be like, 'Yes, I’m gonna get it in!' And then nothing would happen — which is totally fine, but after like the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing."

"I knew that she was trying to make me so embedded to her that I would never leave her, but I would never get what I wanted out of her," he said.

Puth also recalled how one night when they were in a hotel room, she cried to him about "how mistreated she was by her ex".

"She had me thinking I could be the guy who could fix her," he said. "Like, girls are crazy. They’re amazing and crazy at the time."

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth. Image: Instagram @selenagomez.