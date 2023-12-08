Selena Gomez has hard-launched her new boyfriend. Via a fight with her fans on Instagram.

Selena Gomez has been dating producer Benny Blanco for six months, and she's just let everyone know in a, uh, rather chaotic way.

Gomez dropped confirmation in the comments section of pop culture Instagram account Pop Factions, simply writing "facts" on a post speculating about her new relationship.

Blanco, FYI, is a 35-year-old producer who has worked on songs with Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Justin Bieber (...yep!), as well as Gomez herself on 'I Can't Get Enough'.

Gomez, 31, also liked the Pop Faction account's post titled "Selena Gomez Is Rumoured To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco", and later shared a photo to her own Instagram Story featuring a man who very much looked like him.

Then she started defending Blanco against haters in the comments, who criticised not only him but questioned her self-esteem.

Among her responses:

"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet," she told one user.

"He’s still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she wrote to another.

She also said "he is my absolute everything in my heart" and claimed that he was "the best thing that's ever happened" to her.