Stan's new documentary Seduced shows the terrifying journey of trying to escape a cult.

In 2011, India Oxenberg attended a seminar with her mother, Catherine.

Catherine Oxenberg had long been a fixture in Hollywood, starring in long-running TV shows like Dynasty and Acapulco H.E.A.T.

India was 19, she had just dropped out of college, and she was looking for some direction in her life. On the recommendation of a friend Catherine trusted, the pair attended an introductory executive success program (ESP) which was run by an organisation called NXIVM.

They had no idea that seminar would change their course of their lives forever.

"Looking back on it, I think a lot about what would have happened if we just didn't go to the intro," India says in Stan's new four-part documentary series, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.

When India and Catherine arrived at the seminar that night, they were impressed with the guest list. India chatted casually to actress Rosario Dawson, and they were told people like Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston took the courses.

At the end of the seminar, India convinced her mother to sign them both up for a five-day course, which would cost them upwards of $5000 each.

In May of that year, the mother-daughter duo drove to a sprawling home in Venice, which was apparently owned by Eric Clapton.

They were immediately separated from each other.

While India was instantly engrossed in the "modules" and what she was learning from the curriculum, Catherine was noticing the weird things that were happening around them.

"Everyone wore sashes. We were supposed to bow when we entered the room. We were supposed to clap and say 'thank you prefect'," she explains in the documentary.

On day five, the women participated in one-on-one Exploration of Meaning (EM) sessions, where they explored a traumatic event from their past.

While Catherine had a breakthrough during her first session, India didn't. But it would be India who would stick with the program and eventually meet the organisation's leader, Keith Raniere. She came to think of him as both a mentor and a friend.

India (right) and her mum Catherine (middle). Image: Stan.