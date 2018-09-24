A 16-year-old Australian girl was lured to the US by a sex predator. He's now been jailed.

An American child predator who built a relationship with a 16-year-old Australian girl over Facebook and then enticed her to fly to Los Angeles so he could sexually abuse her has been sentenced to 35 years’ jail in New York.

Sean Price, 40, from Queens, New York, began communicating with the girl in 2016 on Facebook, and in their daily messages he openly discussed the girl’s young age and expressed his desire to have sex with her.

Price initially discussed obtaining a fake passport for the girl so she could fly to the US without her parents’ knowledge, and talked about imitating her father to get her through airport security.

Sean Price: Predator who lured Aussie teen to US receives 35 years https://t.co/auPqoEbxe5 — noel cole (@aussiecoley) September 23, 2018

When the girl told him she did not need parental permission to fly internationally Price responded in a chat they would soon be laughing at her parents and asked: “So you coming to papa?”

US Homeland Security Investigations special agent-in-charge Angel Melendez said Price took advantage of the girl.

“Now a convicted sexual predator, Sean Price admittedly lured a teenage girl from Australia to Queens, taking advantage of her young spirit and susceptibility,” Melendez said.