"We're going to die today." What it was like onboard during the Sea World helicopter crash.

Elmarie was enjoying a helicopter ride with her husband and two friends o the Gold Coast when she heard a voice over the microphone.

"On you're left, on your left," they said.

"I thought it was something beautiful and I looked [on my] left and I saw the [other] helicopter underneath me and I knew we were in serious trouble," Elmarie told 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

"I actually [said], 'please God help us', and then I heard the explosion."

