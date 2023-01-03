'Absolutely lost for words.' Everything we know about the fatal Sea World helicopter crash.

Four people have been killed and more than a dozen injured after a Sea World helicopter collided with another, seconds after taking off on the Gold Coast.

On Monday, families watched on as the helicopter, carrying seven people on a Sea World joy flight, took off and collided with another helicopter at Main Beach near Sea World around 2pm.

The helicopter crashed upside down into a sandbar at the water's edge. Four people were killed and three passengers were critically injured.

The three who survived, a woman and two young boys, were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, news.com.au reports.

The second Sea World aircraft landed safely, but the windscreen was damaged and a number of people were injured by glass debris.

"After our initial inquiries, it appears that one has been taking off and one has been landing," Acting Inspector Gary Worrell told reporters.

"As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today and we have three others who are critical in hospital."

Queensland Ambulance supervisor Jayney Shearman said another six patients were treated primarily for glass shrapnel wounds.

"This is very traumatic, and certainly our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of all those involved," she told reporters.

People on jet skis and in boats rushed to help the victims at the sand island before paramedics and police arrived.

"Is he going to crash?"

In video footage of the incident, obtained by 9News, bystanders can be seen watching as the helicopter took off near the theme park.

"Is he going to crash?" a child is heard asking in the video before the collision.



"No!" another voice is heard yelling out.