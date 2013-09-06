She's dependent. Addicted. Defeated. And all because of a phone.

by ALISSA WARREN

How’s that ‘screen-free’ time working out for you?

You know that hour or day or minute you were planning on going screen-free? To be totally there? No distractions.

I’ll put my hand up first. I’m struggling to break the addiction.

When I’m at the park with my kids, sometimes I spend more time flicking through my iPhone than watching them play. And I don’t just mean I’m not interacting with them. Like, I’m not actually supervising them. Cringe.

Last night, as I leaned in for a cuddle with my husband I put on my best Princess Diana accent and joked that there were “three of us in this marriage”. Me. Him. The iPad. And then we cuddled. All together. Sad.

My ‘quiet time’ involves looking at mindless photos on Instagram of green celebrity smoothies, Hamilton Island and babies. Lame.

Dependent. Addicted. Defeated. I feel alone. But I’m not.

This two-minute video has been viewed almost 19 million times. It’s supposed to be a funny take on how we’re flicking through our screens as much as a desperate new mother flicks through books about newborns.

The highlight is when a bloke is filming his own wedding proposal. While he’s proposing. Ring in one hand. Phone in the other. Funny. But terrifying, because I laughed and then I remembered all the times I’ve done something equally as embarrassing.

A few weeks ago, I went and saw Pink. Live. Awesome. Mind-blowing. A privilege.

At the end of the show, she connected some rubber band looking thingies to her waist, and backflipped her way through the crowd while singing. I filmed it. On my phone. So pretty much I was watching the whole thing happen through an itty bitty screen. I could’ve done that at home on Youtube. Idiot.