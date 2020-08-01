Horror movie, Scream, was inspired by a real killer. But it also inspired some of its own.

Video tapes. That's how 24-year-old Belgian lorry driver, Thierry Jaradin, managed to lure his teenage neighbour, Allison Cambier, to his Gerpinnes home.

On the evening of November 9, 2001, the 15-year-old arrived, ready to "exchange cassettes", just like Jaradin had promised.

A short time later, she was dead.

According to accounts published by local media, Jaradin declared his love for the teenager that evening.

When she rejected his advances, he excused himself, went into his bathroom where he'd stored a kitchen knife and a Halloween mask. He returned and stabbed Cambier 30 times.

He then lay her mutilated body on his bed, placed a rose in her lifeless hand and phoned his father and a colleague to confess, The Guardian reported.

That mask Jaradin had worn during his crime was a replica of one that had haunted moviegoers just three years earlier. Bone white, with hollow black eyes and a gaping mouth. Ghostface: the serial killer in the classic 1996 slasher film, Scream.



Jaradin, who was ultimately sentenced to life in prison, told investigators his crime was premeditated and that he'd been inspired by the movie.

Directed by the late Wes Craven and starring Drew Barrymore, Neve Campbell and Rose McGowan, Scream followed a group of horror-movie-loving high schoolers from the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, as they were picked off, one by one, by a masked murderer.

It was based on the real-life killings of 'Gainesville Ripper' Daniel Rolling, who stabbed five Florida college students to death over the course of four days in August 1990.

Rolling was executed by lethal injection in 2006.

In the years since the first Scream film, three sequels have been released, building a franchise that has grossed more than US$600 million (roughly AU$840 million) at the global box office. Now, a fifth instalment is coming in 2021.

Actor Courtney Cox confirmed on Saturday that she will reprise her role as news reporter Gayle Weathers, whom she played in the 1996 original.

Her ex-husband, David Arquette, will also make his return.



