Scott Morrison, Michael Towke and those alleged racist comments, explained.

As the election campaign trail starts to heat up, we can expect more and more 'skeletons' to be unearthed about any number of our politicians in the race for the top job.

That's how elections work. It's not just about winning the voting Australian public over with solid policy and promise, it's also about the personal integrity of the leaders involved.

This weekend the focus has been on Scott Morrison's alleged 2007 pre-selection comments about his then rival for the seat of Cook, Michael Towke.

To unpack the story, let's first go back to budget night.

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells' damning budget night speech.

A few hours after the government handed down its budget for the year to come, outgoing Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells launched an extraordinary attack on the prime minister.

While labelling Scott Morrison a "bully who has no moral compass," she spoke about statutory declarations claiming that when Morrison ran for the NSW lower house seat of Cook in 2007, he made "racial comments" about the man running against him in the preselection battle - Michael Towke.

"Morrison might profess to be Christian, but there was nothing Christian about what was done to Michael Towke," she told the Senate last Tuesday night.

Watch Concetta Fierravanti-Wells's speech here. Post continues below.



Video via

"When Morrison made his run for the seat of Cook, there were several hopefuls including Towke...Towke won the ballot on the first round with 84 votes. Morrison got eight votes. Having lost the ballot Morrison and his cronies went to Sam Dastyari to get dirt on Towke...

"I am advised that there are several statutory declarations to attest to racial comments made by Morrison at the time that 'we can’t have a Lebanese person in Cook'.