The photo that proves Roxy Jacenko is working harder than any of our politicians.

A lot of Australians have been working hard today.

While Canberra got in a room and decided Scott Morrison would be our new Prime Minister, you were out doing your job, head down.

But no matter how hard you feel you worked today, Roxy Jacenko worked harder.

And there’s a photo to prove it.

From the looks of the PR entrepreneur’s latest Sweaty Betty Instagram post, she’s kind of already besties with our new PM.

So much so, his two daughters are wearing Pixie’s Bows.

Now that is what we call real hustling. (Probably not) running through the corridors of Parliament House while the people in the party room sealed all of our fates, all for two lovely bows.

Kris Jenner works hard. Roxy works harder.

