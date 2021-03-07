How does ScoMo juggle it all: family, fashion and foreign affairs?

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

In an exclusive interview with Mamamia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened up about he manages to juggle a full-time career with being a father to two school-aged kids.

"I'm not going to pretend it's easy," he laughed.

"The number one question I'm always asked is 'Scott, how do you achieve work life balance?' and it's something I struggle with every day," the 52-year-old said.

Since he first became prime minister in 2019, commentators have expressed their concern that with daughters Lily and Abbey, he should probably be spending more time at home.

Fran took to Facebook to express her unease.

"Children need their father. Everyone knows that. It can't be good for kids to grow up with their dad at work all day. Who is making their lunch? Organising their birthday parties? Reading them a bedtime story?"

Maureen agreed.

"It's unnatural. If you can't look after your own children, then don't have them I say!"

But Morrison has learned how to take this sort of gendered criticism on the chin.

"I'll be the first to admit, I'm not the best baker. Sometimes I iron their uniforms in a rush and Abbey will make a comment about how I'm crap at 'dad things'. But this is the reality of being a working father. One minute you're leading a press conference, the next you're braiding your daughter's hair..."