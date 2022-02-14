'I felt sick to my stomach.' 5 moments you missed from Scott and Jenny Morrison's 60 Minutes interview.

Warning: This post mentions sexual abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

Last night we watched as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny sat down for a rare 60 Minutes interview, ahead of the next federal election.

Speaking to guest reporter Karl Stefanovic at Kirribilli House in Sydney, the Morrisons addressed some of the Prime Minister's recent headline-making moments, including those leaked 'psycho' text messages and the pair's meeting with former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.

We were also given a glimpse at the Morrison's family life behind the scenes, which included a... questionable ukulele performance by the Prime Minister himself.

Watch: Our very honest recap of Scott Morrison's 60 Minutes interview.

Here are five moments you missed from Scott and Jenny Morrison's 60 Minutes interview.

1. Scott Morrison brought out a ukulele and started singing.

We have to start here because it's all the internet has been talking about for the past few days.

During the interview, Karl Stefanovic sat down around a dining table with the Morrisons including their two daughters, Lily and Abbey, when the Prime Minister pulled out a ukulele and started singing.

Performing a cover of 'April Sun In Cuba' by New Zealand rock band, Dragon, Morrison sung the lyrics, "Take me to the April sun in Cub" before admitting, "... I can't remember the words".