A sundeck, a pool, and a spiritual journey: What really happens on a Scientology cruise.

Right now, docked in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, is a cruise ship carrying 318 scientologists (and no, Tom Cruise is not one of them).

Their ‘religious retreat’ has been interrupted. The ship – and everyone on board – has been quarantined since Saturday, after a crew member was diagnosed with measles.

Health officials in St Lucia were notified on April 30 that a female crew member had been diagnosed with the highly infectious disease, according to The Guardian. She had travelled to Europe, arrived on Curaçao on April 17, and visited a doctor for cold symptoms five days later.

Video by ABC News

A blood sample confirmed she had measles on April 29, a day after the ship departed for St Lucia, the Associated Press reported. St Lucia health officials put the ship under quarantine on April 30.

Now, back in its home port of Curaçao, passengers and crew await test results from 277 blood samples taken by medical professionals.

The Church of Scientology has never endorsed the anti-vax movement, which has led to the number of people contracting diseases such as measles rising around the world, but it’s never disavowed it either.

So… what do more than 300 scientologists have to do while stuck on a 440ft cruise ship?

Well, as it turns out there’s a lot to keep them occupied.

A series on Scientology TV gives a behind the scenes look at the ship named Freewinds, which was acquired by the Church of Scientology in 1986.