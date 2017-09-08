A teen suicide and a schoolgirl stabbing. Two separate tragedies in Adelaide schools.

On Thursday morning, a 16-year-old Adelaide girl went to school as normal. She likely had her backpack and her school uniform and was carrying the books she needed.

But, when she arrived at Trinity College North in Evanston South, this teenager had different intentions. Hidden in her bag there was also a knife, which she used – allegedly – to stab a fellow student in the stomach, arm and leg.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries, AAP reports.

And the 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault causing harm, and is expected to face court next month.

School principal Nick Hately said the altercation between the two year 10 girls led to the alleged stabbing.

“Acts of violence are incredibly rare so this incident is very confronting for our community,” he said in a letter to parents.

This comes three days after 13-year-old schoolgirl Libby Bell took her own life after being bullied in person and online, also in Adelaide.

Her family claims she suffered years of cyber bullying through Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as physical abuse in the schoolyard, News Corp reports.

“Those that bullied you, and your so-called friends that didn’t speak up, they failed you gorgeous girl and we won’t stop fighting for you until they are held accountable,” mother Crystal Bell posted to Facebook.