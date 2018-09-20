It's official: lunch box-shaming has just reached peak-level hysteria.

If you’re not totally exhausted by being shamed for your parenting, how do you even know you’re a parent?

These days, it feels like not many of us get a lot right, thanks to many opinions, and policies we encounter…for example, for the very controversial issue of school lunches.

Who knew that the five out of (at least) 21 meals a child has every week could cause such a commotion? But far from being simply about the legitimate concerns of allergies and healthy eating, stories of lunch box shaming by schools and child care centres are published regularly.

It’s a minefield, and a battlefield; which is why we can empathise with a frustrated mum from Cornwall, who tried her absolute best with her child’s lunch, and just doesn’t know how she can do better.

Posting a photo in the comments section of a Cornwall Live post, mum Laura Lee said she was at a loss to explain why her son’s lunchbox has been criticised by his school.

Lee shared a photo of the contents, which showed three mini chocolate chip biscuits, as part of a balanced meal.