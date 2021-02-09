'I'm a new school mum, and I need to vent about lunchboxes.'

Welcome to episode one of ‘Lunchbox Bitches’. At least that’s what it felt like as I was mentally preparing myself to become a school mum this year.

It seems people have created a new argumentative hobby which includes every single item in the lunchbox you pack for your child. I say hobby because this really isn’t argument-worthy, yet somehow the negative vibes are floating from one kid’s muesli bar to another parent’s unsolicited opinion.



Video via MM

I started to feel a little anxious reading some of the online wars around lunchbox etiquette in the lead up to Term one. Quite frankly, I do not have the time, energy, nor care factor to be caught up in this so I’m on team ‘Who Cares’. My hand is not up, I do not want to participate, and I hope to be ignored by the judging panel.

I mean, as long as our kids have food to eat, that’s a win isn’t it?

It seems no, unfortunately. A quick scour on Facebook will reveal that you’ve either got too much plastic, which makes you a lazy mum, or not enough, meaning you need to calm down and put something store bought in there because you’re obviously trying too hard.

I’ve even read about parents going as far as emptying food from its packet into the lunchbox just to appear like it’s ‘nude food’!

As long as the food isn’t mouldy, does it really matter how we bring the food to school?