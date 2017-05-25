It was supposed to be just a normal Wednesday at Hickory Ridge High School in North Carolina.

Summer, a year 12 student who was on the honour roll, wore an off-the-shoulder, green shirt to school.

The same day, she was threatened with arrest and now fears her college future is in jeopardy with her principal considering expulsion.

Speaking to KENS-5 News, Summer was enjoying lunch with her friends in the school's cafeteria when she was approached by her principal, who asked if she had a jacket.

LISTEN: This could be the best response ever to a school clothing "violation".

When Summer said she saw no problem with the shirt she was wearing, she was advised to "cover up with a jacket" as her "lower back was completely exposed".

After again stating that her shirt wasn't violating any dress codes, a friend loaned her a jacket.

"I pulled it up, put the jacket over it, zipped up the jacket," Summer said. Still, she was told she would need to change her outfit.

"I completely understand why a dress code is put into place but I feel like after I put on that jacket it should have been subdued," she said.

Due to ongoing issues between Summer and her principal, her mother had recently instructed the school to not take any disciplinary action against Summer without her prior knowledge.

For that reason, Summer refused to comply with her principal's instructions to change in a separate room.

"They can't take me anywhere unless my mother is called. So I said 'I apologise, I can't go anywhere with you unless my mum is called," she said.