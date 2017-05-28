Schapelle Corby has shared her emotional journey home on Instagram.

Last night Schapelle Corby travelled back to Australia after serving nearly a decade behind bars and three years of probation in Bali.

Schapelle, along with her sister Mercedes, was booked onto a Virgin flight. But at the last minute she told the airport she was on a Malindo flight that was leaving 10 minutes earlier.

Schapelle and Mercedes boarded the Malindo flight at the next gate, and avoided the 40 members of the media who had purchased tickets for the Virgin flight.

Corby, who was convicted in May 2005, has chosen to share her journey back to Australia via Instagram.

Last night the 39-year-old posted a photo of her parole paperwork with the caption: “Good bye to this parole paper work. Approching parole office for the last time”.

Shortly after she posted an image of herself and her sister Mercedes Corby travelling to the airport in the backseat of a vehicle.