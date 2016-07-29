Finding The One is arguably one of the most important parts of this getting married business. Finding The Dress is a close second.

Shopping for said frock usually takes place with champagne and loved ones who will gush about how incredible you look. Sadly, this wasn’t the case for Jordan Constable’s. In fact, it was the opposite.

Appearing in an upcoming episode of Say Yes To The Dress UK, the bride-to-be was reduced to tears after she was fat-shamed during her wedding dress search.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the comment didn’t come from a stranger, but a member of the 22 year-old’s party – her aunt.

“Oh, no. I haven’t got anything nice to say so my mum always said don’t say anything if you’ve not got anything nice to day,” she remarked as the recruitment consultant stepped out in a $2890 Christine Dando backless lace dress.

Constable's aunt is on the left. Image: TLC

The group were shopping at the Confetti and Lace boutique in Essex, assisted by royal designer (who created Princess Diana's famous dress) David Emanual.