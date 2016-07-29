fashion

The rude comments that ruined Jordan Constable's wedding dress shopping experience.

Finding The One is arguably one of the most important parts of this getting married business. Finding The Dress is a close second.

Shopping for said frock usually takes place with champagne and loved ones who will gush about how incredible you look. Sadly, this wasn’t the case for Jordan Constable’s. In fact, it was the opposite.

Appearing in an upcoming episode of Say Yes To The Dress UK, the bride-to-be was reduced to tears after she was fat-shamed during her wedding dress search.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the comment didn’t come from a stranger, but a member of the 22 year-old’s party – her aunt.

(Watch: Brides confess their biggest wedding regret. Post continues after video.)

“Oh, no. I haven’t got anything nice to say so my mum always said don’t say anything if you’ve not got anything nice to day,” she remarked as the recruitment consultant stepped out in a $2890 Christine Dando backless lace dress.

Constable's aunt is on the left. Image: TLC

The group were shopping at the Confetti and Lace boutique in Essex, assisted by royal designer (who created Princess Diana's famous dress) David Emanual.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Marie De-Castro, who has reportedly been engaged five times but never married, was certainly not afraid to tell her niece what she really thought about her dress - and her body.

"Your shoulders look like a rugby player," she told her.

"It comes back to the rugby player thing about your thighs now."

The body-shaming comments continued with each dress and when Constable's mother tried to intervene (by calling her "a cow"), De-Castro held firm, causing the 22 year old to cry. (Post continues after gallery.)

The best hair looks from Bridal Fashion Week 2016

Marchesa S/S '17We can't get enough of Marchesa's modern chignon cum french braid. Image: Getty
Monique L'Huiller S/S '17Soft natural waves finished off with a floral crown. Oh so boho. Image: Getty
Delphine Manivet S/S'17Manivet's loose bun is the perfect balance if you're stuck between hair up or down. Image: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Galia Lahev S/S '17Sweep hair off the face with a gorgeous encrusted crown a la Galia Lahev. Image: Getty
Lela Rose S/S '17Two tight braids into a bun lets your dress do the talking. Image: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
Tony Ward for Kleinfeld S/S '17Long hair doesn't get to have all the fun. Image: Getty
Reem AcraEmbrace the return to natural and effortless-looking hairstyles by taking Reem Acra's waves as your inspiration. Image: Getty
Houghton S/S '17Ethereal Kardashian-esque double dutch braids? Houghton proves it's entirely possible - and desirable. Image: Getty
ADVERTISEMENT

"Her legs look fat in it, they do! I have to give my honest opinion," she said.

Understandably, Constable was visibly upset and said she regretted inviting her to come on what should have been a happy occasion.

"My aunt is being a bit brutal and personal with her comments about my figure, it is making me feel uncomfortable. I feel overwhelmed and upset," she said.

Image: TLC

She was comforted by Emanuel who told her she had a "divine" figure before reinforcing the importance of a "supportive" entourage.

Fortunately, Constable ignored her aunt and picked the dress she loved most - a $2,800 strapless Christine Dando number.

The happy ending was also sweetened by an apparent apology from her aunt.

"It is lovely. If you love the dress, it is your day not mine," she said. That'll have to do.

Image: TLC.

Have you ever witnessed or experienced a similar event?

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???