'I cried the whole time': One million people have watched this birth video.

From the very first contraction to howling in excruciating pain in the shower – the birth video of fitness blogger Sarah Stevenson is being touted as one of the rawest and most emotional videos on the internet.

By more than one million viewers.

Stevenson, or Sarah’s Day as she’s known to her followers, filmed the birth of her son starting from Sunday, March 24 to delivery on Tuesday, March 26.

Five days later, she filmed a baby name reveal video, before sharing her son’s name on Instagram; Fox Ocean Tilse.



“After years of watching and loving other women’s birth videos, I can’t believe I now have my own,” she posted before the video went live.

“I was determined to capture this experience for what it truly was, no matter the outcome or hiccups along the way. I’m so happy we were able to document this amazing experience for our own memories, but also to share with you!” she said.

And fans who watched her scream and writhe in pain with her partner, mother, and sister by her side, to the first cuddle with her baby boy, have been utterly moved by the glimpse into what labour really looks like.