Sarah Wilson says four of the most sensible things about food we've heard.

There’s no denying health writer and author Sarah Wilson divides opinion.

Some of her views on food have been labelled “extreme”. Others praise her mission to cut sugar out of her life and credit her popular I Quit Sugar (IQS) series for turning their health around.

In fact, last year the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the IQS franchise was set to clock in $4 million at the end of the last financial year. If you think that’s substantial, just think of the trillions of gummy bears that would’ve been left stranded on shop shelves.

In a recent post on her website, Wilson shared the health perspectives she once “copped flack” for but believes she “got right”. And yes, she’s talking a lot of sense. In fact, it’s plain, simple, sensible health advice.

“The best way to have true influence is to quietly just get on with things and not ram an idea down anyone’s throat… I have never told a soul to quit sugar. My book is called I Quit Sugar, not You Must Quit Sugar,” she says.

If traditionally you’re someone who felt your throat was getting rammed, this might change things.

1. The whole “superfoods” movement is basically bullsh*t.

Amen. While the superfoods and clean eating fads seem to be finally losing puff (yes, you can stop bulk buying matcha now), there are still a lot of people who truly believe that if a food doesn’t come with the “super” prefix, it’s not worthy of your mouth.

“Interestingly, recently in the UK experts and journalists have declared ‘Clean Eating’ a problematic way of eating, for various reasons,” Wilson writes.

“Given that this term is used to describe meat-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, date/almond milk/cashew/raw greens-saturated foods and the like, instead of plain and simple real food, cooked at home, using basic ingredients in sustainable, economical ways, I tend to agree.”