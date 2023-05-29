Succession star Sarah Snook has welcomed her first child with her husband Dave Lawson.
The Aussie actor shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram while reflecting on the final episode of the television show, which aired on Monday.
"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," the 35-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and a baby watching the show on TV.
"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."