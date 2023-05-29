There is only one winner in the Succession finale. And it's not who you think.

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of Succession.

Succession has always been two very different shows in one.

On the surface, it looks like a cut-throat drama about money and power. A series about ludicrously rich people in turtlenecks and blazers moving piles of money from Point A to Point B in some kind of never-ending d*ck measuring competition.

But underneath all the multi-billion dollar mergers and last-minute swing votes, Succession is really a show about families and how the people who are supposed to love us unconditionally, end up f*cking us up the most.

The show should actually be called “Daddy Issues and How We All Have Them.”

Video via HBO.

On the surface, in the series finale, there looks to be one clear winner. After the siblings implode and turn on each other, the board votes yes on GoJo’s acquisition of Waystar Royco. Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) takes control of the company, after using Shiv to help him push through the lucrative deal by promising to make her the CEO, and then giving the position to her husband Tom Wambsgans instead.

Shiv is out. Kendall is out. Roman is out. Mattson is in. Tom is in. And by the skin of his teeth, so is bumbling Cousin Greg.