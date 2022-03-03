AFLW's Sarah Perkins posted a tweet after her team lost. All anyone is talking about is her body.

Earlier this week, AFLW star Sarah Perkins shared a post on Twitter apologising after her team, the Gold Coast Suns, lost their Sunday match.

During the game, the 28-year-old kicked a goal, two behinds, took five marks and laid three tackles. But in the end, her team were narrowly defeated by St Kilda.

"Yesterday hurt a lot but the sun came up this morning & I’m ready for a big week on the track and in front of goals.

"Sorry to the @GoldCoastSUNS fans but please stick with us," she tweeted, alongside a photo of her from the game.

Sorry to the @GoldCoastSUNS fans but please stick with us. pic.twitter.com/VAgNxiVGk4 — Sarah Perkins (@sarahperkins28) February 28, 2022

Comments soon followed. Some about the game, some about her body.

The latter of which, Perkins quickly called out.

In a separate post, she shared a screenshot of the disgusting replies she received, including one where Collingwood AFLW star Steph Chiocci came to her defence.

"2 from 2 this evening… anyone other [sic] bloke/fake account wanna comment on my size, body shape, athleticism?" she wrote alongside the screenshot.

"More than happy to hear feedback about my football skill/ability but unfortunately not everyone can be a size 6!".