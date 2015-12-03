There’s a new couple in Hollywood, and they’re being adorable all over Twitter.

Actress Holland Taylor, 72, is dating actress Sarah Paulson, 40.

Taylor revealed that she’s in a relationship with a woman last week in an interview on Death, Sex and Money on WNYC radio.

She told host Anna Sale that she’s never felt the need to come out because: “I am out. I live out.”

“It’s the most wonderful extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life,”​ Taylor said of the relationship. She declined to name her lover, but People has confirmed it’s Paulson.

Not that you’d need to be Sherlock Holmes to work it out.

“I’m sure [that] shocks a lot of people, and it startles me,” Taylor said of the significant age gap. “But you know, it’s not a statement original to me — I’ve heard it as a joke once in my past, but as they say, ‘If she dies, she dies.’ She thought it was funny when I said it too.”

The couple began appearing on each other’s newsfeeds as early as January this year. Us Weekly reports that they’ve been together for more than six months.

Paulson dated another older woman, actress Cherry Jones, from 2004 to 2009. Like Taylor, Paulson’s never felt the need to “come out” or define her sexuality.

“I don’t let having been with a man make me think I am heterosexual, or make me want to call myself that, because I know I have been attracted to women — and have lived with women,” she said last month in PrideSource.

“So, for me, I’m not looking to define myself, and I’m sorry if that is something that is seen as a rejection of or an unwillingness to embrace in a public way, but it’s simply not. It’s simply what’s true for me, and that’s all I can speak to.”

Taylor said on WNYC that the couple have discussed marriage.

“She’s mentioned it because just from a spiritual point of view, from a heart point of view, as a — as a — as a deed that has a very rich symbolic gesture to it, it has its attraction. But it’s been a very casual conversation at this point,” Taylor said of Paulson.

“But it’s not — it would be a very private thing. I would not do that publicly. But as a symbol, as a pledge, as a plighting one’s troth I would see it — that it would be a wonderful thing to do.”