The shocking reason Sarah Jessica Parker almost passed on playing Carrie Bradshaw.

It was the career move that launched a franchise, a sex toy and a million conversations.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed she nearly turned down playing the starring role in HBO’s Sex and The City because she was concerned about “nudity and language issues”.

The tantalizing tidbit comes from an extract in James Andrew Miller’s new book Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood’s Creative Artists obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Parker, 51, wrote that her agent called her to say director Darren Star had a pilot written with her in mind.

"He's written this pilot [Sex And The City] and tells me he wrote it with you in mind - you were in his head when he was writing it. I'm going to send it to you. I've read it. I think it's really good. You should meet with him," she wrote.