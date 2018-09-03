"I didn't want the cameras to see me." The moment Sara's meltdown took a serious turn.

Sara Vale has been dubbed this year’s Block villain.

She’s already put both her fellow contestants and fans of the show offside.

And this week she has an epic meltdown during one of the episodes.

A preview for this week, shows the 31-year-old breaking down in hysterics while driving her car back to The Block.

“Something ISN’T RIGHT!” she screams at the camera, while sobbing loudly.

She then tries to cover the car’s camera with empty McDonald’s bags.

Now Sara has told New Idea she was actually involved in a car crash moments before that scene was filmed.

“Because of the stress of the time restraint and the pressure of the challenge, I actually ended up hitting into the person in front of me,” she told the publication.

The flight attendant said she was in shock after the accident and was “absolutely shaking”, so she decided to call one of the show’s producers.

“I didn’t even want the cameras to see me so I went and put a McDonald’s bag over the GoPro car cam but – silly me – I didn’t turn the audio off, so you can still hear me screaming on the phone to her.”

This isn’t the first time Sara has made a scene on The Block.

Just last week she threatened to walk off the reality TV series after once again receiving the lowest score for the week.

“We’re just being made to look like absolute fools,” an emotional Sara told cameras after filming.

“That bathroom did not deserve to be last… you know what? I’m f**king walking. I don’t want to do this.”

Speaking to a producer, she then launched into an expletive-filled rant.

“We put our heart and soul into that. F**k ’em. I don’t want to do this anymore. I’m over it. Ah, f**k this,” Sara said.

“This was the biggest mistake of my entire life. We don’t want to be here anymore. I’m done. It’s embarrassing. You don’t f**king get it. It’s f**king embarrassing.”