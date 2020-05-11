Last week, Sandra Bullock casually and calmly shared a rare public moment with her eight-year-old daughter, Laila.

On Friday’s episode of Red Table Talk, with Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress sat her daughter on her lap as they thanked a woman called April Buencamino, who is a nurse working in a COVID-19 unit in a California hospital, for her tireless effort in fighting the global pandemic.

“April, thank you for — I’m going to try to say this without crying — but thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work,” Bullock said.

“And you as a mum, I know you’re scared, I know you’re scared on so many levels,” Bullock continued. “I bow down to you and your family, I say thank you.”

Her daughter, Laila, then climbed on top her mother’s lap before adding, “Thank you, April, for doing everything for everyone. Stay safe and your family”.

Bullock then proudly said of her daughter, “She’s our world superhero. She’s the one who’ll save the world in our family, so she’s ready. She’s ready to join you out there, April, in a few years!”

Watch: Sandra Bullock’s with her daughter Laila. Post continues below video.

The moment was a rare insight into Sandra Bullock’s intensely private personal life, which she has kept that way for the nearly 30 years she has been in the public eye.

So what public details has she shared with the world?

Sandra Bullock’s kids

Sandra Bullock adopted her first child, Louis, in 2010 from New Orleans with her then-husband, Jesse James. At the time it had been a tumultuous period for the actress, who discovered her husband’s infidelity in the middle of the couple’s adoption process.

The two divorced, and Bullock became a single parent to Louis, who is now 10-years-old. She has steadfastly maintained his privacy.

In 2015, the A-list actor revealed that she also adopted a daughter, three-year-old Laila (pronounced Lila), who had previously been in foster care in Louisiana.