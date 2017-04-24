Samuel Johnson was asked how he partied after the Logies. We didn't see this answer coming.

While other celebs partied well into the early hours of the morning, Gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson spent the night with his family.

Speaking to KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O this morning, Johnson said the “wonders of modern technology” allowed him to be in Melbourne at the Logies, but also at Connie’s pyjama party in Canberra.

“The wonders of modern technology,” he told Kyle and Jackie O. “I was able to be in the room watching the show, but I was also able to be at my sister’s pajama party in Canberra.”

“It was such a cool contrast,” he added.

When Jackie O asked the Molly star what the Logies after-parties were like, he replied that he "had no sleep" - but joked that it wasn't because he was "doing blow with all the Home and Away kids".

Instead, he said he "hightailed it to straight to [his other] sister's place". What a sweetheart.

Kyle then asked the Secret Life of Us actor whether he would come out of retirement if the right role came along.