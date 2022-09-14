Samantha Cohen first saw the queen as a schoolgirl in Brisbane. She served the monarch for 17 years.

Samantha Cohen was in high school when she first laid eyes on the Queen.

It was 1977 and the monarch was touring Australia to mark her Silver Jubilee.

Standing outside her Brisbane high school, a young Samantha watched on as she waved a flag stuck to her ruler.

"I remember thinking what an extraordinary woman," she told ABC's 7.30 Report on Tuesday night.

Over four decades on, she would have never imagined she would have worked for the Queen, becoming one of her most trusted aids during her 17 years with the royal family.

Watch: Samantha Cohen speaks about her time with the Queen on ABC's 7.30 Report.



Video via ABC.

For Samantha, it all began when she answered a newspaper ad for a "media minder" during a trip to London, the Daily Mail reports.

A long way from sunny Brisbane, she joined the Buckingham Palace press office in 2001. From there, she worked her way up the ranks, landing the role of deputy press secretary in 2003 before eventually becoming the Queen's assistant private secretary.

"They really like Australians here," Samantha told The Age in 2004, as per the Daily Mail.

"We bring something to the job they quite like - enthusiasm, a can-do attitude."

During her career, Samantha was named Commander of the Royal Victorian Order and was able to return to Australia with the Queen three times.

"She absolutely loved Australia," Samantha told 7.30. "I think she loved Australians because they were so direct and funny and they treated her with great respect, but not in a sycophantic way."