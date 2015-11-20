Sam Frost is really, really pissed off.

She’s on the cover of a magazine. It’s exposure that many, many “reality” stars would kill for.

She’s being touted as a beautiful, sexy woman many men would like to date. Sounds kind of nice, right?

She’s wearing a bikini, and she looks INCREDIBLE. What’s not to like?

Here it is:

Well, if you’re Sam, quite a lot.

You see, Sam didn’t pose for Maxim’s December 2015 issue, which her photo is now busily selling for them. She posed for them last year, when she was “just” a heartbroken girl who’d been dicked around on The Bachelor. Then, she was “Poor Sam”, a gorgeous blonde who was trying to find an upside to being dumped on national TV, way before a hit franchise and Rosie Waterland elevated her to the status of Bachie Queen.

Then, posing for a national magazine with 50,000 readers seemed like a good idea, even if she felt a bit icky about it. Now, when she’s a bonafide celebrity with a real actual job on breakfast radio, she wouldn’t do that. And believe us, if she did, it would cost someone A LOT.

She says she wished she’d never done it. “For starters, I mentioned last week that I regretted doing the photoshoot in the first place. Like I said I wasn’t in a great frame of mind at the time… I wish I didn’t do it.”

But Maxim didn’t let the fact that Sam doesn’t want to be their December cover star get in the way of a good sale. They just dug out the old pictures and made them look new.

This is not a new trick. Magazines do it all the time. Celebrities change their hair colour, gain and lose weight, wear shades that don’t match the designer’s vision for the cover’s colour palette. The wonders of Photoshop can fix all of that.

They can snip out earrings and swap rings on fingers. They can blow you up to look bigger, and put lots of space around you to look small. The camera can lie a great deal in the hands of a professional retoucher.

So the whizzes in Maxim’s art department just changed Sam’s hair from 2014 Blonde to 2015 Brown. They gave her bigger boobs, they ‘tidied up’ her blemishes and body ‘issues’, and they went with it.

And Sam is NOT HAPPY.

“They’ve actually Photoshopped my hair dark, enhanced my boobs, I’m quite flat chested, and they’ve brought in my waist,” she says. “It made my blood boil.”