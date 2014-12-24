Sam Frost has finally dished the dirt on the ultimate #dirtystreetpie himself. The former The Bachelor winner told Cleo magazine that her ex-fiancé Blake Garvey unceremoniously dumped her during a meeting with the reality show’s producers:

“We went from having a chat about what to expect after the finale aired to Blake saying, ‘I want to break up with Sam’… I lost myself, I lost my cool. I was emotionally, mentally and physically exhausted and I cracked.”

The brutal dumping was a stark contrast to the ridiculously-romantic proposal, which was filmed in South Africa and included a sparkler worth almost $60,000.

But the feud between the two doesn’t end there.

Garvey took to Twitter on Tuesday night to accuse Frost of lying about the split and of cashing in on his name ‘to get attention’:

Nasty.

Garvey, 32, had previously told Channel Ten’s The Project that the breakup had happened “in person”. The pair had been engaged for just five weeks before the split.

Meanwhile Frost, 25, also previously told The Project about her anger over the proposal and the breakup:

“When he called it off, I said, ‘How dare you propose to me? How dare you take that moment away from me? Because I want to be engaged once, and get married once, and I want to believe in it.’ And I feel like he kind of took that away from me”.

The former finance consultant has since moved to Sydney and signed a fresh new modelling contract.

Australia’s biggest love rat has also moved on with new flame Louise Pillidge (the show’s second runner up). The pair have been sharing a series of loved-up happy snaps from a trip to Thailand on Instagram.

Image via Instagram.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember the good times from The Bachelor 2014…

The 2014 Bachelor - Blake. Muscles with a head.

Alana. Did nothing interesting.

Amanda. Same as Alana.

Amber. The Canadian one.

Anita. The one who hid in the bushes.

Chantal. Seemed a little cray.

(Princess) Diana. Unaware what happened to Princess Diana.

Emma F. Short hair.

Emma L. Long hair.

Jess. Seems normal. May win.

Kara. Wore clothes.

Karla. Person on this show.

Katrina. Curly #1.

Lauren. Side Part.

Laurina. Audrey Hepburn on the outside. Kath Day-Knight on the inside.

Louise. She is called Louise.

Sam. Possibly closet bogan.

Samantha. Cannot interact like a human.

Stacey-Louise. Hyphenated name.