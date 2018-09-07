"Biggest regret of my life": The complicated love story of Burt Reynolds and Sally Field.

Veteran Hollywood icon and star of Deliverance and The Longest Yard Burt Reynolds has died.

The 82-year-old, who was known for his good looks and charismatic personality, died in Jupiter, Florida on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Burt’s former partner, actress Sally Field, has released a statement honouring the iconic actor.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away,” she said.

“They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Sally and Burt first began dating in 1977 after starring together in Smokey and the Bandit, but if it wasn’t for Burt’s persistence, the pair may never have met.

"I wanted her really bad for Smokey and they [the producers] said, 'Well, she's not sexy'," Burt told Today back in March. "And I said, 'you don't get it, talent is sexy.' And she's got that."

From there, Burt and Sally, who was 11 years his junior, went on to date for a further five years, starring in four movies together including Smokey and The Bandit, Smokey and the Bandit II, The End and Hooper.

But it all came crashing down in 1982 when the pair parted ways in an incredibly public split. In fact, the split was so bitter, the former couple reportedly didn't speak to each other for a further two decades.

Speaking to Closer Weekly back in March, Sally opened up about the break-up.

"He gave me a feeling that I was sexy, and I wanted to be everything he ever wanted," she said. "[But] that was terrible because what happened is that I stopped existing. I dressed for him, looked for him, walked for him."

"He asked me to marry him many times, [but] I knew his heart wasn’t in it. We’d have ended up just feeling terrible," she added.