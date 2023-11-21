SA's Police Commissioner penned a letter to the state's 101st road casualty - his youngest son.

The whole of the South Australian police force is in mourning this week, following a tragic loss among one of their own.

South Australia's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens penned a letter today to honour the 101st person to die on the road this year – his youngest son Charlie.

Charlie Stevens was the victim of an alleged hit and run, on Friday night in Goolwa, approximately 90km south-east of Adelaide. He was just 18, and had been celebrating Schoolies at Goolwa Beach, when he was allegedly struck by a car being driven by another 18-year-old man.

On Saturday night, Charlie passed away in hospital due to his injuries. He was surrounded by friends and family.

South Australia's Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams broke down in tears as she confirmed Charlie's identity to the media, alongside the premier.

"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult statement," she said. "We always talk about this happening to other people but the reality is it can happen to anyone, any family or anyone in the community. The sense of grief is always enormous."