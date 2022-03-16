Marina works for Russia's main news channel. Live on air, she told viewers they were "lying."

On Monday night, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova walked in front of a camera at the Channel One studios holding a sign.

During a live new segment on state TV, which beams into homes across Russia's 11 time zones, Marina walked behind a studio presenter as she was reading the news to tell Russians not to be blinded by propaganda while holding up an anti-war sign.

"NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here," the sign read.

Something extraordinary happened today in the alternative and glitch reality of official #Russia prop. A Channel 1 employee Maria #Ovsyannikova appeared behind the anchor Andreeva during the live programme Vremya with a poster:#Stopthewar, don't believe propaganda, they're lying. pic.twitter.com/J8GCYvMw3D — Sergey Vasiliev (@sevslv) March 14, 2022

The demonstration saw Marina - who has been hailed for her bravery on social media - face Moscow's Ostankino district court, where she was found guilty of flouting protest laws and fined 30,000 roubles ($A388).

It was not immediately clear if she could also face other, more serious charges.

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[We] will get to the bottom of this," he told reporters, describing Channel One as a pillar of objective and timely news.

After the hearing, Marina told reporters she was exhausted, had been questioned for more than 14 hours, had not been allowed to speak to her relatives and was not provided with legal assistance.

She said she needed to rest before commenting further.

Russia's new laws amid Ukraine invasion.

Marina's protest stirred fears that she could be prosecuted under new legislation that carries a jail term of up to 15 years.

The law, adopted eight days after the invasion of Ukraine, makes public actions aimed at discrediting Russia's army illegal and bans the spread of fake news or the "public dissemination of deliberately false information" about the use of Russia's armed forces.

Officials in Moscow describe Russia's offensive in Ukraine as a special military operation to disarm the country and prevent "genocide" against Russian-speakers, a justification dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as a false pretext for an invasion of a democratic country.