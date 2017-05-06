The very clever reason why Kate takes photos of George and Charlotte herself.

Kate Middleton has proven, once again, that the Royals are merely mortals – just with a bigger house and some really fancy china.

The Duchess of Cambridge is often listed as the official photographer on photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and it’s not her passion for photography that motivates Kate to get behind the lens – it’s her love of saving a buck.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. ???? The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Speaking to the Daily Mail , Bumpkins photographer Gina Jones said the Duchess is being frugal by snapping pics of the kids herself.

“It shows how modern Kate and William are by being more accessible and having a hands on approach,” she said.

“It also shows that they are resourceful with money as you often see Kate in high street fashion and sometimes repeating outfits and so by taking her own photos this again shows how she is savvy with money.”