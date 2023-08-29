The one word the royal family did not want Meghan Markle saying on Suits.

Never underestimate the power of the crown, especially, when they come head-to-head with Hollywood.

Before Meghan Markle skipped over the pond to become a member of the royal family by marrying Prince Harry, she was forging a name of her own.

As a cast member for the hit USA Network series Suits, Meghan played lawyer Rachel Zane and the love interest of the lead character, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

When news broke of her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, it quickly became clear that she would have to leave the acting world behind her in pursuit of senior royal duties. As a result, it was announced that in 2018 she would be leaving Suits and the seventh season would be her last.

While she finished off her role, we now know that the British monarch was keeping an extremely close finger on the pulse when it came to the creative direction of the show.

According to a new interview with Suits creator, Aaron Korsh, he told The Hollywood Reporter the palace blocked Meghan from saying one word on the show.

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth," said Korsh.

"I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.' So, we had to change it… and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show."

Well, that’s a bit of poppycock, isn’t it!

Image: USA Network.