-With AAP

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing criticism for the timing of their royal baby announcement.



Following rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby.

Most people reacted to the news with excitement, but many others were deeply upset by the timing of the announcement as it took place on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The timing was called insensitive, with some asking why the news couldn’t have been delayed a day or two.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled for Harry and Meghan and this new royal baby… but I’m definitely conflicted that they chose to announce their pregnancy on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Poor taste,” wrote one Twitter user.

“A bit insensitive if you ask me. It’s baby loss and bereavement day,” read another comment.

“The news of the royal baby is wonderful but could @RoyalFamily not have waited till tomorrow to announce, given that today of all days is International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, when grieving couples across the globe come together to mourn their lost babies?” said another.

While one person labelled it “appalling”: “I thought it was bad enough that they couldn’t wait more than three days to knock Eugenie back into place. #appallingtiming.”

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of Britain’s Miscarriage Association, told The Sun she doesn’t believe the royals realised the remembrance day fell yesterday.