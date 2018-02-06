"I had a problem": The truth behind Roxy Jacenko's 'clean eating' journey.

Warning: This article contains information about eating disorders which may be distressing for some readers.

In July of 2016, Australia’s most prominent PR personality Roxy Jacenko revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She’d found a lump in her left breast while showering just weeks after her husband Oliver Curtis was jailed for insider trading.

Over the next 12 months, the 37-year-old documented how she lost 12 kilograms in just 12 months, all the while sharing her ‘fitness journey’ with her 210,000 Instagram followers.

But now, Roxy has confessed she was actually in a “really bad place” and her weight loss was actually the result of a “problematic” relationship with food.

“There is no doubt I had a problem,” she told Daily Mail Australia this week.

“I dropped to 49kg at one point in 2016 -2017, it was a bad time for me.

“I was having personal issues, had been diagnosed with cancer, managing my businesses (Ministry of Talent, Sweaty Betty PR and Pixies Bows), had the two kids and a husband that was in jail.”

Despite knowing she was “starving herself” and realising she was in a “really bad place”, Roxy said she was spurred on by positive comments left by fans on her Instagram snaps.

