"I’m the most hated girl in Britain now." Roxanne Pallett's tearful elimination interview.

In the last week, Roxanne Pallett became the most hated woman in Britain.

The former Emmerdale star walked away from the Celebrity Big Brother house, after accusing her fellow housemate of domestic violence.

During a seemingly innocuous scene on Thursday night’s episode, Neighbours star Ryan Thomas playfully pretended to spar with Pallett.

Video footage from the reality TV series shows Thomas walking up to Pallett, bouncing around her, and throwing mock boxing jabs in the air.

Watch video footage of the incident…



Pallett laughs along with his joke and then says, “Ouch, woman beater, that bloody hurt”.

“Did it? Sorry,” Thomas responds.

Pallett can then be seen walking into the bedroom and becoming visibly upset. She then walks into the diary room and demands to speak to a producer.

Pallett, 35, then accuses Thomas of being “physically abusive” towards her.

Later in the show, Thomas is called to the diary room and is issued a warning for his behaviour. He is visibly upset and shocked by the accusation.

The actress was roundly condemned for her actions when footage of the incident was aired in Britain. Many people, including her former Emmerdale co-stars, spoke out about Pallett and alleged she had a pattern of this kind of behaviour.