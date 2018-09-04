"I’m the most hated girl in Britain now." Roxanne Pallett's tearful elimination interview.

In the last week, Roxanne Pallett became the most hated woman in Britain.
The former Emmerdale star walked away from the Celebrity Big Brother house, after accusing her fellow housemate of domestic violence.
During a seemingly innocuous scene on Thursday night’s episode, Neighbours star Ryan Thomas playfully pretended to spar with Pallett.
Video footage from the reality TV series shows Thomas walking up to Pallett, bouncing around her, and throwing mock boxing jabs in the air.
Watch video footage of the incident…
Pallett laughs along with his joke and then says, “Ouch, woman beater, that bloody hurt”.
“Did it? Sorry,” Thomas responds.
Pallett can then be seen walking into the bedroom and becoming visibly upset. She then walks into the diary room and demands to speak to a producer.
Pallett, 35, then accuses Thomas of being “physically abusive” towards her.
Later in the show, Thomas is called to the diary room and is issued a warning for his behaviour. He is visibly upset and shocked by the accusation.
The actress was roundly condemned for her actions when footage of the incident was aired in Britain. Many people, including her former Emmerdale co-stars, spoke out about Pallett and alleged she had a pattern of this kind of behaviour.
Top Comments
I have no sympathy. I urge everyone to YouTube the fabulous Denise Welch discuss the issue on Loose Women! She sums it up very well!
Make no mistake, if it hadn’t been clearly seen on camera what happened, Ryan’s life would be a smoking ruin in the ground. And nothing about Roxanne’s behaviors makes me think she would have come clean of her own accord if it wasn’t on tape. She would have let Ryan suffer!
It does make us have to ask some important questions. I wonder how many other Ryan’s are out there suffering because there wasn’t a camera on them at the right time.....
You deliberately (on live tv) accuse someone of something that was demonstrably not true, of course you're going to be the most hated girl in Britain.
Women hate her for giving the peanut MRA's more "SEE!! FALSE ACUSATIONS HAPPEN ALL THE TIME!!!" and men will hate her for trying to ruin someone's life for no reason.
Not to mention people who have worked with her (21 of them, 21!) have said this is pretty standard behaviour for her. The lesson might be harsh, but not as harsh as what she'd set the bloke for.