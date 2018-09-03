The bizarre story unfolding on UK Celebrity Big Brother that no one can look away from.

This time last week Celebrity Big Brother UK was quietly ticking along.

Then it happened.

During a seemingly innocuous scene on Thursday night’s episode, Neighbours star Ryan Thomas playfully pretended to spar with his fellow housemate, Roxanne Pallett.

Video footage from the reality TV series shows Thomas walking up to Pallett, bouncing around her, and throwing mock boxing jabs in the air.

Pallett, a former Emmerdale star, laughs along with his joke and then says, “Ouch, woman beater, that bloody hurt”.

“Did it? Sorry,” Thomas responds.

Watch video footage of the incident…

Pallet can then be seen walking into the bedroom and becoming visibly upset. She then walks into the diary room and demands to speak to a producer.

Pallett, 35, then accuses Thomas of being “physically abusive” towards her.

Later in the show, Thomas is called to the diary room and is issued a warning for his behaviour. He is visibly upset and shocked by the accusation.

“If I have offended anyone or have done something wrong, I am so sorry,” he said through tears.

“I didn’t have any idea but I’m gonna try and make this a happy household now.

“I’ve done nothing, I don’t understand how she can do this. I don’t understand it.”

Throughout the rest of the episode, Pallett continued to complain that she had to spend the night in the same room as Thomas.

“It wasn’t play fighting,” she told another housemate.

“He punched me repeatedly in the ribs… I was in so much pain all night. It was intentional to hurt… He did it with his fist and it was so sore and so aggressive.”

When the footage of the incident aired in the UK, many fans accused Pallett of lying about what happened and seeking to destroy a good man’s reputation.

Viewers are also calling for Big Brother to show the rest of the housemates the footage, so they can see what really happened between the two contestants.