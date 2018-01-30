She calls him “The Monster” and, for the first time, actress Rose McGowan has shared how the now-disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly assaulted her.

She was one of the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct in October last year, but only revealed details of the alleged assault in her book Brave, to be released at the end of January.

According to a review of the autobiography by The New York Times, McGowan’s experience with “The Monster” plays out in horrific detail.

It was 1997 and the now-44-year-old actress was excited to attend a breakfast meeting with the renowned producer at the restaurant of an exclusive hotel in Park City, Utah.

“I was certain we would be working together for many years to come,” she writes about meeting Weinstein, now 65. “We were here to plot out the grand arc of my career.”

Instead, she was told by the restaurant’s host that Weinstein was stuck on a call and would she like to meet him in his suite?

We know now, that this was part of a pattern. One which many, many women had experienced before and would go onto experience after McGowan’s own alleged trauma. But McGowan didn’t know this, then. She was still hoping to plan her career with the Miramax heavyweight.

Weinstein answered the door to his suite and ushered her inside. The alleged abuse started immediately.

She said he pushed her into a room with a jacuzzi and began pulling off her clothes.

“I freeze, like a statue,” McGowan writes.

He placed her on the side of the spa, she said, and turned her so she was facing the water. He allegedly got into the jacuzzi and began performing oral sex on her while masturbating himself.

She said she forced herself to fake an orgasm in an attempt to make the assault end sooner – a tactic shared by several of Weinstein’s alleged victims.

“He moans loudly,” she writes. “Through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles.”

McGowan left, shaken, and attended a photo-op with actor Ben Affleck where she told him what happened. She claimed he said in response: “Goddamn it, I told him to stop doing that”.