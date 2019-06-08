"It feels amazing": Princess Diana's goddaughter celebrates her first pay cheque.

Princess Diana‘s goddaughter, Domenica Lawson, is celebrating her first pay cheque after starting a job at her local cafe.

Her mum Rosa Monckton, who was close friends with the late Princess of Wales, has shared how proud she is.

Rosa posted to her Twitter with a photo of her daughter, who has Down syndrome, holding up her “very first paypacket”.

“What a journey we have been on, and what a result. #removingbarrierstowork,” Rosa captioned the post.

Domenica with her very first pay packet. It is such a credit to her, and to all ⁦@TeamDomenica⁩. What a journey we have been on, and what a result. #removingbarrierstowork pic.twitter.com/TqEcmG3TGF — Rosa Monckton (@MoncktonR) June 5, 2019

After a two-week trial with the Pavilion Gardens Cafe in Brighton, England, the bosses were impressed with Domenica’s skills and hired her to work two shifts a week.

“It feels amazing really and I feel very important to have money,” said Domenica after receiving her pay cheque, according to The Sun.

“I love working there, and the people are lovely.”​

The 24-year-old’s mum is a businesswoman and also the founder of the charity Team Domenica, which assists people living with disabilities find employment.

Domenica’s dad, English journalist Dominic Lawson, noted that the Team Domenica charity has been transformative for his daughter’s “life and prospects”. More importantly, he added, it has “made her happier”.

Rosa’s friendship with Princess Diana