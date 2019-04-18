"I burst into tears." Princess Diana on the reality of the world watching you hours after birth.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

The arrival of the royal baby is imminent – and we’re more than little bit excited – even if we won’t be as privy to as many photos or details as we previously thought.

Last week, via a statement from Buckingham Palace, Meghan Markle revealed will not follow in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Princess Diana by posing on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her newborn mere hours after giving birth.

Royal kids are just like normal kids. Post continues after video.

It’s a completely justified decision to skip the photo opp – Meghan doesn’t owe us anything, least of all that.

And resurfaced quotes from the late Princess Diana about just what that experience was like for her add even more weight to the argument against the outdated royal tradition.