The real story behind the viral 'close your legs' comment in parliament.

Queensland's shadow Health and Women's Minister, Ros Bates, caused a stir when she reportedly said "close your legs" during the opposition's speech in parliament.

Naturally, there was a lot of backlash online, with Australians calling for her resignation for using such language towards another woman, Health Minister Shannon Fentiman, in Parliament House.

The video was also shared by Premier Steven Miles, who said, "No woman should be treated like this in a workplace, or anywhere for that matter".

Following the video's circulation on social media platforms, numerous members of the public expressed outrage over her alleged remarks.

"You are not fit to represent women with your disgusting comment," said one user.

"Your comments to Shannon Fentiman show you are not worthy to be in a parliamentary position. They were disgraceful, disgusting and unforgivable," said another.

While there's certainly no question that it is a horrible thing to yell at someone across a parliamentary chamber, there's more to the story.

During question time, the Health Minister Shannon Fentiman was asked about the 'bypassing' of rural birthing services at hospitals such as Weipa and Beaudesert in Queensland.